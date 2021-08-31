KBC 13: Virender Sehwag pokes fun at Greg Chappell, leaves Amitabh Bachchan, Saurav Ganguly in splits

New Delhi: A new promo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday (August 31). The 13th edition of the show, which is being hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shows former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag as the first celebrity guests on the show.

A new addition to the thirteenth season of KBC has been the 'Shaandaar Shukravar'. The 'Shaandaar Shukravar' is a weekly special episode of KBC 13 where celebrity guests from all walks of life will appear on the show to play and win. The winning amount of these celebs on the show will go to the social cause closest to their hearts.

The latest promo gives an idea that Sehwag aka Veeru will be at his witty best as he plays the game with the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen teasing Saurav Ganguly about his much-publicised rift with former Team India coach Greg Chappell.

Amitabh then presented Virender with a scenario what would happen if they are fielding and miss a catch. The cricketer said that if Greg was the coach, one song fit the situation. "Apni toh jaise taise kat jayegi," Virender sang, before pointing at Sourav and continuing, "Aapka kya hoga janaab-e-ali (But what will you do, sir)?" Veeru, who is known for his cheeky one-liners, left both Amitabh and Ganguly in splits.

During the conversation, Amitabh will also be seen asking what their reaction will be when they win against Pakistan. Virender replies that there is a famous dialogue from the 1988 film 'Shahenshah'. As Bachchan reminisces the line, "Rishte main to hum tumhare baap lagte hai," Virender cheekily adds, "Hum toh baap hai hi unke." This made the senior Bachchan to once again break into laughter.

