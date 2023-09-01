New Delhi: The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is currently running in its 15th season and is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan as usual. Viewers love watching the quiz master ask varied questions from contestants belonging to different backgrounds with an ambition to win the maximum cash prize. And now, going by the latest promo shared online, KBC 15 has already got its first Crorepati in Jaskaran Singh from Punjab.

WHO IS JASKARAN SINGH?

Hailing from Punjab's Khalra village, Jaskaran Singh is a 21-year-old boy who won the Rs 1 Crore cash prize by answering the question correctly. The promo video shares an insight into Jaskaran Singh's personal life and background. Among the very few in his area - he is a college graduate. Jaskaran is currently preparing for the UPSC entrance examination. Now, will he crack the bumper Rs 7 crore question as well - only time will tell.

Earlier in the season, Rahul Kumar Nema became the first contestant to reach the Rs 1 crore question but he didn't take the risk and quit at Rs 50 lakh respectively.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 14 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony TV.