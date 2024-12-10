KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Makes A Rare Comment About Love Marriages In His Family

Mumbai: On a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan opened up about love marriages in his family during an emotional interaction with a contestant. Known for his warmth and ability to connect with people on the show, Big B shared a rare personal anecdote, revealing how love marriages have played a significant role in his family.

The conversation began when a contestant shared his struggles with his family, revealing that his parents had not spoken to him for five years because of his love marriage. The contestant explained that appearing on KBC was an attempt to reconnect with his parents, as he knew they regularly watched the show.

In response, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I hope that after watching today’s episode, your parents will talk to you again, and you can have the conversation you’ve been longing for.” His empathetic words struck a chord with viewers, highlighting his genuine concern for the contestant’s plight.

The heartfelt exchange prompted Amitabh to share a rare and delightful comment about his own family’s history with love marriages. He said, “Hum hai Uttar Pradesh ke, par chale gaye Bengal. Hamare bhai saab jo hai woh Sindhi parivaar main pahunch gaye, hamari beti Punjabi parivaar mein aur bitwa, aap toh jaante hai… Mangalore.”

Reflecting on this diversity, Big B recalled how his late father, the renowned poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, would jokingly say, “Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar ke laaye hai sabko” (We’ve brought brides from every corner of the country).

Amitabh’s comment highlighted how his family has embraced inter-cultural bonds over generations. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, hails from Bengal; his son, Abhishek Bachchan, is married to Aishwarya Rai, who belongs to a Mangalorean family; and his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, married into a Punjabi household. This blend of cultural diversity reflects the Bachchan family’s progressive and inclusive outlook.

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has become synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati, known for his ability to engage with contestants on a deeply personal level. This latest episode once again showcased his charisma and empathetic nature, cementing his place as one of the most beloved hosts on Indian television.