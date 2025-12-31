Advertisement
KBC 17 Grand Finale Week: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Agastya Nanda Grace Hot Seat; Amitabh Bachchan Sings Non-Stop For 32 Mins
KBC 17 FINALE

KBC 17 Grand Finale Week: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Agastya Nanda Grace Hot Seat; Amitabh Bachchan Sings Non-Stop For 32 Mins

KBC 17 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan sang songs non-stop for 32 minutes at the age of 83, and delivered a legendary KBC finale moment.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Trending Photos

KBC 17 Grand Finale Week: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Agastya Nanda Grace Hot Seat; Amitabh Bachchan Sings Non-Stop For 32 MinsPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The most popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 grand finale week episode saw billionaire businessman and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla gracing the show. The tycoon opened up on his life lessons, family and journey. He also shared personal stories, including his father's condition for him to start at the grassroots, and spoke about the 'era of India' and its economic potential.

Kumal Mangalam Birla was joined by his wife, Neerja Birla, and daughters, Advaitesha and Ananya on the show.

 

Amitabh Bachchan Sang For 32 Mins Non-Stop

The legendary host of the show and megastar Amitabh Bachchan sang straight for 32 minutes and also delivered his iconic heart-touching speech.

He sang some of his timeless favourites like “Hori Khele Raghuveera” from Baghban, “Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali” from Silsila, “Chalat Musafir” from Teesri Kasam, and “Mere Angne Mein” from Laawaris, and also a few special traditional songs.

His impressive 32-minute impromptu singing performance left audience in awe of him. 

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, also will be seen appearing on the show to promote his upcoming movie, Ikkis. He will be seen accompanied by the team of the movie, along with his mother Shweta Bachchan and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda.

(With IANS Inputs)

Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

