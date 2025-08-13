KBC 17 Independence Day Special Episode: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh On Show, Talk About Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The much-awaited quiz based reality show - 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) is back with its season 17 with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the latest promo shared for the upcoming Independence Day special episode, Big B will is seen welcoming the national pride and icons from the Indian Defence Forces - Col Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy) to the show.

They also opened up on the success of India's mission - Operation Sindoor which was a joint mission by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The precision strikes hit at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was a calibrated response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed.

The video shows, Col Sofiya sitting on the hot seat along with Wing Commander Vyomika and Commander Prerna. “Pakistan had been carrying out such acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that’s why Operation Sindoor was planned (Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya),” Col Sofiya Qureshi told Bachchan from the hot seat.

Commander Vyomika further said, "Raat ko ek baj kar paanch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya (From late night 1:05 am to 1:30 am, we ended the whole operation within 25 minutes)." "Targets were destroyed and koi bhi civilians ko koi harm nahi hua tha (Targets were destroyed and no harm was caused to any civilian)," Commander Prerna added.

Col Sofiya said, "Ye ek naya Bharat nayi soch ke saath hai (This is a new India with a new vision)," the promo ends with Bachchan along with the audience chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Hail Mother India)."