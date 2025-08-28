KBC 17 National Sports Day Special Episode: Amitabh Bachchan Honours Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team

New Delhi: The current season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is making the right kind of noise ever since its premiere by sharing inspiring stories and unforgettable moments. After celebrating its first-ever crorepati Aditya Kumar, the show gears up for another special episode. This Friday’s special coincides with National Sports Day and shines a spotlight on the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team, who recently scripted history by winning the Bronze medal at the IIHF Asia Cup.

KBC Season 17: Meet Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team

The team joins host Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC Season 17 stage, where they share their journey — from battling challenges in Ladakh’s icy terrains to bringing glory to the nation. Moved by their achievement, Amitabh Bachchan said, “In a beautiful place like Ladakh, to pursue a sport like Ice Hockey comes with its own challenges. But when women make a resolve, they go all the way to achieve it. You have come here as champions — what a proud moment for all of us.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This National Sports Day special episode not only celebrates India’s sporting spirit but also honours the grit and determination of women athletes who continue to break barriers and inspire millions.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

KBC 17 premiered on August 11, 2025, Monday to Friday at 9 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 15 seasons. KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.

Since its inception in 2000, Big B has been the face of iconic quiz show, except for season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs every Monday to Friday at 9PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV

FAQs

Q. When is KBC 17 starting?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 premiered on August 11, 2025.

Q. Who will host KBC 17?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host.