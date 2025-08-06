New Delhi: The iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), that grips the nation with every fresh season for straight 16 years is all set to back with Season 17. The show once again will bring back the legendary towering host - Amitabh Bachchan, welcoming the contestants on hot seat and bringing thier personal side to the public as well. KBC has reportedly seen 2143 contestants to the hot seat till date. !

KBC 17 Premiere Date, Time

The promos of KBC 17 are already making waves and this time the tagline is 'Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai'. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 will premiere on August 11, 2025, Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. So, the viewers can throng their TV sets to watch the iconic knowledge-gaining show.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 15 seasons. KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.

Since its inception in 2000, Big B has been the face of iconic quiz show, except for season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been responsible for reviving Big B's career, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch - KBC established him as a numero uno host for this quiz-based reality show.

FAQs

Q. When is KBC 17 starting?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 will premiere on August 11, 2025.

Q. Who will host KBC 17?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will return as the host.