New Delhi: The iconic quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is back with its 17th season, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the show has become a staple of Indian television, inspiring millions through its celebration of knowledge, resilience, and opportunity.

Amitabh Bachchan's Legacy

Since the show's inception in 2000, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted nearly every season, except Season 3, which was briefly hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years, Bachchan's presence has become synonymous with the show’s identity and credibility.KBC remains a household favourite year after year, known not only for its entertainment value but also for its ability to change lives.

According to India TV, throughout 16 successful seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati has seen 2,143 contestants participate across 1,368 episodes. These contestants come from diverse backgrounds such as students, teachers, homemakers, farmers, and professionals, all driven by their ambition to test their knowledge and compete for the coveted Rs. 7 crore prize.

Many contestants have walked away with lakhs and even crores, while others have found joy and recognition by being on the show. For some, KBC has been more than a game, it’s been a turning point in their lives.

Season 17 Tagline: 'Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Aakd Hai'

KBC Season 17 arrives with a new campaign tagline: “Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Aakd Hai.” The phrase, which loosely translates to “Where there is intelligence, there is pride,” reflects the theme of the season and emphasises the importance of self-belief rooted in knowledge.

When and Where to Watch KBC 17

The much-awaited Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 11, 2025, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. For digital viewers, episodes will also be available to stream on SonyLIV, making it accessible to a wider audience across devices.