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KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan admires Gen Z, says 'Ye un logon mein se nahi hain...'

KBC 18: The thespian Amitabh Bachchan in his previous episode, tried his best and decoded some commonly used Gen Z expressions.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan admires Gen Z, says 'Ye un logon mein se nahi hain...'
Image Credit: TV Show still

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan admires Gen Z, says 'Ye un logon mein se nahi hain...'
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