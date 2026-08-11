KBC 18 grand premiere: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta shine with Rs 25 lakh win

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is finally here, and what a way to kick things off: a premiere packed with star power. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, but this time Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta took the hot seat together, playing their way to Rs 25 lakh. Fun moments, tough questions, and a format that's been shaken up this episode had it all.
Bachchan walked in dressed to make a statement: a white fur coat, a jacket that shimmered under the lights, dark sunglasses. Stylish, deliberate, exactly what you'd want for a season premiere. He also dropped the season's new rap anthem, "Sochna Padega," right there, signalling this version of the show was going for something fresher, more modern.
A few things have changed. There are now 16 questions in total, and the prize money goes up to Rs 7 crore. Here's the catch: contestants only start with two lifelines. Two more get added later, which means the game gets tougher the further you go.
They were the season's first celebrity contestants. No Fastest Finger First this time, though instead, a buzzer round decided who'd sit first.
The question: "The Roman Empire takes its name from which continent?"
Aamir quickly pressed the buzzer and answered Europe, which was correct. He then invited Sunny Deol to join him on the hot seat.
Aamir mentioned something else, too: whatever he wins goes straight to his work with the Paani Foundation. Bachchan, for his part, brought up Aamir's past appearances on the show, including that one time he'd won Rs 50 lakh but ran out of time before he could even attempt the crore question.
Sunny added some humour to the mix, joking that Bachchan might go easy on him given his long friendship with Sunny's father, Dharmendra.
Once Aamir and Sunny had banked Rs 10,000, Preity joined them on the hot seat. Three now, and the energy only grew from there.
The trio answered several interesting questions as they progressed. Some of the key questions included:
Who among a given list has received the Bharat Ratna? A question tied to the President and one rooted in cinema: the 1982 film Angoor, itself inspired by Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
Then came a trickier one about the Soyombo symbol, found on a country's flag. They used a lifeline here, narrowed it down to Mongolia or China, and went with Mongolia. Correct: Rs 12.5 lakh secured.
Another question asked which Urdu poet wrote the famous line, "Kabhi kisi ko mukammal jahan nahi milta..." Nida Fazli, it turned out.
This was the big one. Aamir used the Superflip lifeline, which narrowed things down to two options. The question they landed on:
Which 1988 Govind Nihalani film, based on Bhisham Sahni's novel, depicted Partition?
A. Tamas
B. Aakrosh
C. Ardh Satya
D. Damul
Tamas that was it. Correct answer, and Rs 25 lakh was theirs.
Right after they crossed Rs 25 lakh, the hooter went off, closing the episode on a high. Bachchan's rap performance of "Sochna Padega" stood out too, a genuinely new, pop-culture side of him, dressed for the part.
This season's theme, by the way, centres on using knowledge wisely — not just having access to it.
KBC Season 18 premiered August 10. Catch it on Sony Entertainment Television or stream it on Sony LIV.
The opening episode set the tone for what's shaping up to be quite a season entertainment, sharp questions, a format that feels genuinely new. Celebrity contestants, tougher rounds, a modern edge to the whole thing it's easy to see why KBC keeps its place as one of India's most-loved quiz shows.
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