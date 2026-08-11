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KBC 18 grand premiere: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta shine with Rs 25 lakh win

The premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 featured Amitabh Bachchan with guests Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta, who played a thrilling quiz and won Rs 25 lakh. With a new format and tougher questions, the episode highlighted knowledge, strategy, and entertainment, ending on a high note as the trio correctly answered the Rs 25 lakh question.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
KBC 18 grand premiere: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta shine with Rs 25 lakh win
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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KBC 18 grand premiere: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta shine with Rs 25 lakh win
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