Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Shweta Tiwari flaunts her fit body in beige-coloured outfit, impresses netizens

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari has been dropping pictures of her super glamorous weight-loss transformation with her fans. The 'Begusarai' actress recently shot for the finale of stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11' where she channeled her boss woman persona. And, we are totally in love with it.

Shweta donned a beige coloured corset vest with a jacket and a pair of pants to complete her look. She chose her make-up in nude tone which went well with her outfit.

Shweta, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, shared a set of three pictures on Instagram. Captioning the post, she wrote, "The Grand finale! KKK11." Her post was liked over 3 lakh times since it was shared on the social media platform on Wednesday.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name with her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'.

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. In August 2019, she filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav alleging a harassment towards her and her daughter. They separated in 2019.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Arbaaz Khan's production.

Shweta, who was recently seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', is rumoured to be a part of 15th season of 'Bigg Boss'.