/Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor breaks down while apologising to Jasmin Bhasin, emotional reunion wins hearts

"This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were more scary to me. So the stunts that I was performing right now did not really scare me to a level where I would feel that I should give up. But when I was watching others perform, it really made me very emotional because there were too many stunts where too many people were either getting injured or emotional breakdowns and just witnessing all of that was not really easy," said the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor.