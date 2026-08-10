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  • /Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor breaks down while apologising to Jasmin Bhasin, emotional reunion wins hearts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor breaks down while apologising to Jasmin Bhasin, emotional reunion wins hearts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin have rekindled their friendship on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after years of distance, with Avika getting emotional while apologising for a past misunderstanding. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor breaks down while apologising to Jasmin Bhasin, emotional reunion wins hearts
Image Credit: Instagram

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