'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': Gaurav Khanna suffers severe back injuries in brutal stunt

The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 turned out to be a painful ordeal for contestants after a high-intensity endurance challenge left popular television actor Gaurav Khanna with severe back injuries. Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the flagship stunt-based reality show kicked off its 15th season on August 1.
During the episode, Gaurav Khanna participated in a punishing body-blocking task alongside fellow contestants Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Shagun Sharma. The challenge required the four participants to endure high-speed projectile shots directly to their backs, testing their pain tolerance and sheer willpower.
According to the rules of the task, contestants were forced to brave continuous impacts until two of them chose to give up. Shagun Sharma was the first to forfeit, followed shortly by Gaurav, who withdrew after sustaining visible injuries.
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Following the broadcast, Gaurav took to Instagram to share a video revealing the extensive burn and impact marks left on his back. In the post, he thanked socialite and co-participant Orry for filming the footage shortly after the stunt concluded.
"I could still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever," Gaurav wrote in his caption. "All 4 of us went through this guys... still have these marks."
The post drew significant concern from fans and followers, who praised the actor's resilience while wishing him a speedy recovery.
Gaurav Khanna is a prominent Indian television actor widely recognised for his versatile roles in popular television shows such as Anupamaa and CID. Further solidifying his presence in Indian reality television, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 before taking on extreme physical challenges as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 officially kicked off on August 1, 2026, bringing a fresh lineup of extreme challenges and celebrity contestants to television screens and streaming devices nationwide. Broadcast on Colors TV and available for digital streaming on JioHotstar, the flagship action-reality show continues to feature high-octane physical tasks and gruelling endurance tests.
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