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'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': Gaurav Khanna suffers severe back injuries in brutal stunt

Actor Gaurav Khanna shared a video of severe back injuries and burn marks sustained during a painful endurance challenge on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, shortly after reflecting fondly on his recent win on Bigg Boss 19.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': Gaurav Khanna suffers severe back injuries in brutal stunt
Image Credit: @gaurav khanna/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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