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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral wraps up his journey, shares emotional farewell post

After weeks of intense stunts and memorable moments in South Africa, Harsh Gujral has officially wrapped up his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, bidding farewell to the adventure reality show.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral wraps up his journey, shares emotional farewell post
Image Credit: (Image: file photo)

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