Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral wraps up his journey, shares emotional farewell post

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been making headlines ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting the latest season of the popular stunt-based reality show. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show has been filmed extensively in Cape Town, South Africa, where contestants faced a series of high-risk challenges and adrenaline-pumping tasks.
Rohit Shetty recently shared a major update with fans, revealing that the Cape Town schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has officially concluded. The filmmaker described the shoot as “hectic,” “tiring,” and “physically challenging,” while assuring viewers that the upcoming season will offer a never-before-seen experience.
Sharing a picture from one of the task locations in Cape Town, Shetty wrote, “Hectic... tiring... physically challenging... But a fantastic schedule ends. I can proudly say to our viewers this is going to be a never seen before season of Khatron Ke Khiladi... signing off from Cape Town back to Mumbai... Action continues.”
Take a look:
The production team will now continue filming in Mumbai as preparations for the show's premiere move forward.
Comedian and entertainer Harsh Gujral has officially wrapped up his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a picture with the caption, “And with this KKK15 journey comes to an end. #KKK15,” confirming that his stint on the adventure reality show has come to a close.
Take a look:
Throughout the South Africa schedule, Harsh frequently shared glimpses of his experience on social media. From behind-the-scenes moments and stunt rehearsals to fun interactions with fellow contestants, his updates kept fans engaged throughout the shoot.
Harsh’s camaraderie with contestants including Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Wahi became a talking point online. Several entertaining moments from the set found their way onto social media, giving audiences a glimpse of the friendships formed during the competition.
The recently released trailer of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 offered viewers a preview of Harsh Gujral in action. The comedian was seen taking on an intense stunt while retaining his trademark sense of humour, a combination that has generated excitement among fans.
During the shoot, reports of Harsh being hospitalised also surfaced. However, he later addressed the speculation in his signature humorous style, reassuring fans and downplaying concerns.
The latest season features a mix of fresh faces and returning favourites. Newly announced contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, and Shagun Sharma.
Adding to the excitement, several former contestants are returning for another shot at the coveted trophy. The comeback lineup includes Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, and Avika Gor. Many of these contestants narrowly missed out on victory in previous seasons, making this season a high-stakes battle for redemption.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.