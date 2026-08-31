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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma eliminated after losing task to Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin

Shagun Sharma has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after losing an elimination stunt to Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin, concluding a journey marked by frequent task aborts and a newfound appreciation for host Rohit Shetty.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma eliminated after losing task to Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin
Image Credit: Instagram

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