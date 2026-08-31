Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma eliminated after losing task to Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin

She faced defeat at the hands of her co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin in an elimination task. Shagun, best known for her acting stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, was quite entertaining on KKK 15 due to her bubbly nature. However, she struggled when it came to performing the tasks and didn't have a particularly strong run in the stunts, having aborted quite a few of them during her journey.