Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner leaked? Check who might win Rohit Shetty-hosted show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale winner: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which premiered on August 1, 2026, has completed shooting its grand finale. While the stunt-based reality show host Rohit Shetty and the contestants filmed the initial leg in Cape Town, South Africa, a few months ago, the final episode was shot at a studio in Mumbai on Sunday. Images and videos of the host and participants arriving at the venue have circulated widely online, officially kicking off the countdown to the climax.
Following the finale shoot, social media platforms have been flooded with unconfirmed reports and fan speculation regarding the eventual winner. One section of the audience claims actor Avinash Mishra has secured the trophy, with additional reports suggesting Karan Wahi finished as the second runner-up. Concurrently, another faction of fans asserts that contestant Farrhana Bhatt has emerged victorious this season.
Farhana won KKK15 this is true ? #FarrhanaBhatt #KhatronKeKhiladi15 pic.twitter.com/rULRy7laqN— Kamran (@kohlifiedd_) September 13, 2026
Fueling the speculation is a behind-the-scenes video from the Mumbai set that quickly went viral online. The clip captures Farrhana Bhatt embracing host Rohit Shetty against a backdrop of stage fireworks, leading her fanbase to believe she has claimed the title. The show's makers have not officially confirmed the results or disclosed the broadcast date for the finale episode on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
The 15th season featured a diverse lineup of high-profile contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Orry, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Ruhanika Dhawan. Over the course of the season, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, and Vishal Aditya Singh were eliminated from the competition. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna, who was previously evicted, successfully re-entered the stunt reality show as a wildcard contender.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.