KHATRON KE KHILADI

Khatron Ke Khiladi Returns with Season 15, makers drop AI-generated promo

Makers of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi have officially announced its return with Season 15, unveiling a high-octane AI-generated promo. 

|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Source: ANI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Returns with Season 15, makers drop AI-generated promo(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai:  The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return after a year-long break.
 
The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is coming back to entertain its audience with its 15th season.
 
On Saturday, the makers took to Instagram to share the announcement with a new promo. This time, the promo was created using artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-generated promo shows a woman tied to the front of a fast-moving truck that crashes off a mountain into a deep valley. The scene hints at the risky stunts viewers can expect in the new season.

 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been on TV since 2008 and has completed 14 seasons so far. The show, which airs on Colors TV, is known for its dangerous tasks and strong performances by celebrities. Rohit Shetty will return as host.

The last season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, aired in 2024. Actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the season winner in September 2024. The actor took home the trophy after beating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani in the final task.

With Season 15 on the way, fans are now waiting to see which stars will take part and what new stunts the show will bring.

 The premiere date will be announced soon. 

