हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher returns as a judge on 'India's Got Talent' after Cancer treatment

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a type of blood cancer, earlier this year. She has been undergoing treatment and chemotherapy for the same.

Kirron Kher returns as a judge on &#039;India&#039;s Got Talent&#039; after Cancer treatment
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress and politician Kirron Kher expresses her excitement on joining a panel of judges including popular rapper Badshah and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on 'India's Got Talent'. She is returning as a judge on the show.

"'India's Got Talent' has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, 'India's Got Talent' is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

She further adds that this show gives a platform to emerging talents and this is what she likes about it most. Moreover, she is also happy to join Shilpa Shetty and Badshah on the show.

"It's always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year," adds Kirron.

'India's Got Talent' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kirron KherIndia's Got TalentShilpa ShettyBadshahSony TV
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat EXITS house due to medical emergency?

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Kanpur records 106 cases of Zika virus