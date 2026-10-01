/Koffee With Karan final season: Fans call show’s farewell ‘end of an era’ as Season 8 premiere date revealed

New Delhi: Koffee With Karan will return for its final season, premiering October 14, marking the end of a show that has, over the years, become an integral part of Indian pop culture. From its iconic rapid-fire rounds and candid couch conversations to its unforgettable celebrity moments and headlines, the show has been a fixture of pop culture conversations for over two decades.
JioHotstar recently made the announcement, since then, fans have taken to social media to express their heartbreak, with many describing Koffee With Karan as one of India’s most iconic celebrity chat shows and calling its conclusion “the end of an era.” Several fan reactions celebrate the show’s ability to turn seemingly casual celebrity conversations into moments that become part of the larger cultural conversation.
Check out some reactions here:
Koffee With Karan's Last Season premieres on 14th October, 2026— (@BrijwaSRKman) September 30, 2026
One of the most iconic talk shows of ALL TIME.
Kjo, not all good things need to come to an end.
Reconsider :) pic.twitter.com/6ta1gxeGRg
With the show having witnessed some of the biggest names from the industry grace the famous Koffee couch across its 22 years, fans have also been reminiscing about their favorite episodes, iconic pairings and the conversations that went on to become pop-culture moments.
While the guest lineup for the final season is yet to be officially announced, the anticipation has already begun building online. Fan theories and speculation around who could make an appearance in the final season have started doing the rounds, adding another layer of excitement to the announcement.
As fans come to terms with the news of the show’s final season, one thing is clear: Koffee with Karan has been more than just a chat show for its audience. For many, it has been a familiar part of their entertainment landscape, making the announcement of its finale feel like the closing of a significant chapter in Indian pop culture.
Catch the final season of Koffee With Karan, streaming from October 14 onwards, only on JioHotstar.
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