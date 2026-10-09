New Delhi: The coffee is brewing, the hampers are being wrapped, and somewhere in Mumbai, Karan Johar is sharpening his rapid-fire questions. Koffee With Karan Season 9 is the talk of the town, and so is the one question every Bollywood buff is asking: who's going to be sitting on that famous couch? Will it be reigning superstars spilling secrets, new-gen stars facing their first grilling, or couples who've sworn they'll "never say a word"? Place your bets, because the guest list is here, and it's bound to leave tongues wagging. Let's take a look at who all are expected to grace the couch this season!
While the guest lineup for the final season is yet to be officially announced, the speculation around the final season of the show is high. Fan theories around who could make an appearance in the final season have started doing the rounds, adding another layer of excitement to the announcement.
According to Pinkvilla, this final season will witness Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla gracing the show together and opening up about their respective journeys. Other names doing the rounds include:
New parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, Lakshya, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.
With the show having witnessed some of the biggest names from the industry grace the famous Koffee couch across its 22 years, fans have also been reminiscing about their favorite episodes, iconic pairings and the conversations that went on to become pop-culture moments.
Koffee With Karan Season 9 is gearing up for another season of candid conversations from October 14, 2026.
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