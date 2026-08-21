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  • /Koffee With Karan Season 9: Who might grace the couch? Expected guest list promises big reunions - details

Koffee With Karan Season 9: Who might grace the couch? Expected guest list promises big reunions - details

A leaked, unverified guest list of Koffee With Karan 9 is going viral online, featuring possible star pairings like Aamir–Saif, Rashmika–Vijay, and others. However, the makers have not confirmed any names, and the show is expected to return around Diwali.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Koffee With Karan Season 9: Who might grace the couch? Expected guest list promises big reunions - details
Image Credit: Koffee with Karan (X)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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