/Koffee With Karan Season 9: Who might grace the couch? Expected guest list promises big reunions - details

Koffee With Karan is yet to return, but Season 9 is already creating buzz online. Karan Johar’s popular chat show is expected to come back around Diwali, and before any official announcement, an alleged guest list has started circulating on social media, especially Reddit. The unverified names have left fans both surprised and excited.
The rumoured guest list of Koffee With Karan 9 is currently going viral. While nothing has been officially confirmed about it, the names being thrown around include major Bollywood and South Indian stars, along with popular entertainers and influencers.
Karan Johar has only officially confirmed that the show is coming back around Diwali. No guest names, nothing official. So, the current list remains purely speculative.
One of the most talked-about possibilities is a Dil Chahta Hai reunion, with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Akshaye Khanna reportedly being considered together.
A few other pairings making the rounds:
Diljit Dosanjh with Vicky Kaushal
Varun Dhawan with Kriti Sanon
Fans are already imagining the chemistry, the conversations these combinations have clearly struck a nerve.
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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, though that's the pairing generating the most noise by far. Their relationship status has been a subject of speculation for a while now, so this rumoured appearance together only adds fuel.
Another surprising rumour is comedian Samay Raina, who is reportedly expected to appear with filmmaker Farah Khan. His growing popularity has made this pairing even more interesting for viewers.
Beyond those, the list points to several more star-studded episodes:
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan together
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya
Each one's added its own layer of anticipation among fans following the show.
It all traces back to an alleged Reddit post, nothing more official than that. The makers of Koffee With Karan haven't announced a single guest yet. The only solid fact remains what Karan Johar himself said: Season 9 arrives around Diwali.
Karan Johar is currently hosting the reality show The Traitors 2, where celebrities face challenges, strategy-based tasks, and elimination rounds filled with twists. The show has gained attention for its intense gameplay and dramatic moments, with Karan Johar adding his signature style as the host.
While the rumoured guest list of Koffee With Karan 9 has created massive excitement online, fans should wait for official confirmation. If even a few of these star pairings appear on the show, Season 9 is expected to be one of the most entertaining yet.
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