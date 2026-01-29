Mumbai: The trailer for the critically acclaimed investigative crime drama 'Kohrra 2' has been finally unveiled, bringing yet another gripping season.

With Barun Sobti returning as the beloved Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, he has been joined by a fresh cast of Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha.

The trailer offers a sneak into the mystery surrounding the murder of a woman, found dead in her brother's barn. Mona Singh as the new commanding officer Dhanwant Kaur teams up with Garundi to investigate the murder, only to find a growing a list of suspects and a complex turns of events.

Rannvijay Singha as the husband of the deceased brings another layer of mystery to the show.

Speaking about his return in the Netflix show, Barun Sobti shared, "Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi's own journey. He's more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways."

Mona Singh further added, "Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She's navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself -- often without saying much at all."

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, 'Kohrra Season 2' is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani.

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, 'Kohrra Season 2' will be released on February 11 on Netflix.