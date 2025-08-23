New Delhi: The excitement for Bigg Boss 19 is reaching fever pitch as the much-anticipated grand premiere approaches on Sunday, August 24. With just a day left, speculation has been fuelled further by a cryptic new promo released by the makers on Instagram, and this time, all signs point toward a possible political entry.

Promo Hints at a Powerful New Entry

On Friday night, the official Instagram handle of Bigg Boss shared a teaser that sent fans into a whirlwind of speculation. A silhouette of a man dressed in black appears, accompanied by the text, ‘Koi Neta?’ which then transitions to, ‘Ya Abhineta?’ and finally teases, ‘Kaun Aayega Chalaane Apni Satta?’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The promo has ignited conversations online, with fans trying to decode whether a real-life politician is about to step into the Bigg Boss house.

Watch:

Viral Video Sparks Further Speculation

Adding fuel to the fire, paparazzi handle Instant Bollywood shared a video that has since gone viral, showing a convoy of sleek black cars, including a siren-fitted Ambassador, pulling up to the Bigg Boss set with heavy security detail. In the clip, guards can be seen stopping a vlogger from recording, prompting him to say, “Yeh toh lal batti wali gaadi hai, lagta hai koi mantri-santri hai.”

Take a look:

The clip has left fans reeling with theories, some speculating a Bollywood actor, while others are convinced that a political heavyweight may make a dramatic debut inside the house.

Blurred Promos Spark Buzz

Previously, the show's makers continued to fuel speculation with a series of blurred promos teasing this season’s contestants. The cryptic visuals have set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly trying to decode the identities hidden behind the filters. Among the names gaining the most traction online are television actor Gaurav Khanna, music composer Amaal Mallik, and popular influencer duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the mounting guesses suggest that this season could feature a diverse mix of talent from across the entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss 19: When and Where to Watch?

The show will stream digitally from Sunday, August 24, on JioCinema at 9:00 PM IST, giving online viewers a significant head start. The television telecast will follow on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

Read Next | Bigg Boss 19 Theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' Explained - What It Means For The Contestants, Power Dynamics, And Chaos Ahead