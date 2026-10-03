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Kon Honar Crorepati promo: Madhuri Dixit fan reveals custom T-shirt on hot seat | WATCH

A new promo for Kon Honar Crorepati shows contestant Sharad Rajput dancing on set and sporting a Madhuri Dixit T-shirt before engaging in playful banter with the host ahead of the show's October 12 premiere.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Kon Honar Crorepati promo: Madhuri Dixit fan reveals custom T-shirt on hot seat | WATCH
Image Credit: IMDb

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Kon Honar Crorepati promo: Madhuri Dixit fan reveals custom T-shirt on hot seat | WATCH
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