Kon Honar Crorepati promo: Madhuri Dixit fan reveals custom T-shirt on hot seat | WATCH

The makers of Kon Honar Crorepati have dropped the first contestant promo for its upcoming season, featuring an unforgettable moment between host Madhuri Dixit and a passionate fan. The clip highlights contestant Sharad Rajput from Jalgaon, who wins the Fastest Finger First round to secure his spot opposite his favourite icon on the hot seat.
Unable to contain his joy upon making it to the hot seat, Sharad takes off his blazer and dances across the set. The celebration reveals a custom T-shirt featuring Madhuri Dixit's photograph printed on it, drawing smiles from the host and applause from the audience.
During his conversation with the Bollywood star, Sharad shared that he has watched all of her films and memorised her extensive filmography.
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The high-energy interaction took a humorous turn when Madhuri playfully asked Sharad about his wife. Responding with a smile, Sharad claimed, "Well, she listens to all my things."
Quick to offer a witty reply, Madhuri quitted, "Does she just listen, or does she occasionally give you orders too?" sending the entire room into bursts of laughter.
With Madhuri Dixit stepping into the host's chair for the new season, viewers can expect a mix of candid conversations, emotional stories, and entertaining fan interactions.
Kon Honar Crorepati is scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2026, airing Monday through Saturday at 9 PM on Sony Marathi and streaming on Sony LIV.
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