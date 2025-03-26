Mumbai: India is set to have its first reality show on Kirtan, a devotional singing tradition. Sony Marathi has announced that the upcoming reality competition show, titled Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar, will air starting in April.

The show was officially launched in Mumbai on Tuesday by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

"Maharashtra's rich spiritual heritage has always been its strength--and Kirtan is at the heart of that legacy. It has educated, uplifted, and united generations through devotion and storytelling. I commend Sony Marathi for creating a platform that honors this tradition while bringing it to a new generation. Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar is not just a show but a cultural movement that will keep our sacred legacy alive and thriving," said Devendra Fadnavis, as per a press release from Sony's team.

The competition will begin airing on April 1 and will feature 108 participants from all 36 districts of Maharashtra.

The show will be judged by HBP Radhatai Sanap and HBP Jagannath Maharaj Patil, while popular lyricist Ishwar Andhare will serve as the host.

Meanwhile, the program will air Monday through Saturday on Sony Marathi starting April 1.