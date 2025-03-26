Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2877423https://zeenews.india.com/television/kon-honar-maharashtracha-ladka-kirtankar-premiere-date-when-and-where-to-watch-indias-first-reality-show-on-kirtan-2877423.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KON HONAR MAHARASHTRACHA LADKA KIRTANKAR

Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch India's First Reality Show On Kirtan

Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar: The competition will begin airing on April 1 and will feature 108 participants from all 36 districts of Maharashtra.

|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 09:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch India's First Reality Show On Kirtan Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: India is set to have its first reality show on Kirtan, a devotional singing tradition. Sony Marathi has announced that the upcoming reality competition show, titled Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar, will air starting in April.

The show was officially launched in Mumbai on Tuesday by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

"Maharashtra's rich spiritual heritage has always been its strength--and Kirtan is at the heart of that legacy. It has educated, uplifted, and united generations through devotion and storytelling. I commend Sony Marathi for creating a platform that honors this tradition while bringing it to a new generation. Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar is not just a show but a cultural movement that will keep our sacred legacy alive and thriving," said Devendra Fadnavis, as per a press release from Sony's team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sony मराठी (@sonymarathi) 分享的帖子

The competition will begin airing on April 1 and will feature 108 participants from all 36 districts of Maharashtra.

The show will be judged by HBP Radhatai Sanap and HBP Jagannath Maharaj Patil, while popular lyricist Ishwar Andhare will serve as the host.

Meanwhile, the program will air Monday through Saturday on Sony Marathi starting April 1. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK