Krishna Shroff’s ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ Throwback: Inside Her Memorable Village Journey And Bonds With Contestants

New Delhi: Krishna Shroff, who was most recently seen on the Rannvijay Singha-hosted show, shared a heartfelt throwback from her time in Bamuliya, where she filmed Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

The reality TV star took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, posting a carousel of her most cherished moments from the show. The fitness icon and entrepreneur, who finished as the first runner-up, shared pictures capturing the essence of her transformative journey in Bamuliya, captioning the post: "Once upon a time in #Bamuliya gaon…".

The images showcased a variety of moments—from cuddling an adorable baby goat and bonding with fellow contestants to embracing village life by driving tractors, participating in rural tasks, and forming genuine connections with the locals.

The carousel also highlighted intimate moments with co-contestants, including warm hugs and shared laughter, alongside candid shots of Krishna immersing herself in village activities. From sitting on an elaborately decorated electric chair during a shocking task (pun intended) to learning traditional crafts from villagers, her willingness to step out of her comfort zone was evident in every photograph. Serene moments, like watching sunsets with friends and exploring Bamuliya’s rustic beauty, reflected connections that went far beyond the competitive nature of the show. Her post radiated genuine nostalgia and appreciation for an experience that was clearly more than just a reality television stint.

Fans flooded the comment section, praising her authenticity and noting how her journey inspired them to appreciate life’s simpler pleasures.

Television actor Anita Hassanandani bagged the title of winner of Zee TV’s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. She took home the trophy after defeating Krishna Shroff and Surabhi Mehra in the final task, hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

The show, which first aired on August 3, brought together 11 well-known faces from television, films, and social media. It aimed to showcase how urban women adapted to life in a rural village, far from their usual comfort zones.