Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980536https://zeenews.india.com/television/kristen-bell-and-adam-brody-s-rom-com-nobody-wants-this-renewed-for-season-3-on-netflix-2980536.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
NOBODY WANTS THIS

Kristen Bell And Adam Brody’s Rom-Com ‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed For Season 3 On Netflix

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell starrer rom-com series 'Nobody Wants This' has been renewed for its third season on Netflix, reported Variety.

|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 11:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kristen Bell And Adam Brody’s Rom-Com ‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed For Season 3 On Netflix(Source: X)

Washington DC: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell starrer rom-com series 'Nobody Wants This' has been renewed for its third season on Netflix, reported Variety.
 
The news comes just two weeks after the Season 2 release of the rom-com series, which stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, an agnostic woman with a podcast about sex and dating, and Adam Brody as Noah, the rabbi she falls in love with.
 
According to the outlet, Season 2 followed Joanne and Noah as their relationship grew more serious, prompting Joanne to decide whether to convert to Judaism.
 
The cast also includes Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.
 
'Nobody Wants This' was created by Erin Foster, while Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serve as showrunners.
 
All three are executive producers alongside Bell, Steven Levitan, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Nora Silver and 3Arts' Oly Obst. Disney's 20th Television is the studio.
 
The streaming giant Netflix announced the renewal news on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

 The creator, Erin Foster, expressed his excitement for the renewal of the show for the third season.
 
"I couldn't be more excited to head into a third season of this show. It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn't take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!," said Erin Foster as quoted by Variety.

The second season of the show is currently streaming on Netflix. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women’s boots
Women’s Boots Perfect for the Grand Wedding Gala Season!
Technology
100 5G Labs Set Up Across India To Boost 6G Research Ecosystem: Govt
aroma diffusers
Aroma Diffusers to Refresh Your Space This Grand Wedding Gala Season!
SIT
Truth Behind Sabarimala’s Missing Gold: Court Orders Scientific Probe
NEET SS 2025 registration
NEET SS 2025 Registration: Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in- Direct Link
China
How China Shapes Narratives: Harvard Study Reveals Beijing's Covert E-Ops
Jharkhand
Over 20 Injured In Violent Clash On Kartik Purnima In Jharkhand’s Giridih
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution: China Shares Tips How It Improved Air Quality In Cities
men kurta
Grand Wedding Gala Sale On Myntra –Kurtas For Elevating Groom's Apparel
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Bars Zakir Naik From Entry Amid Tight Security