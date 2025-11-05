Kristen Bell And Adam Brody’s Rom-Com ‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed For Season 3 On Netflix

Washington DC: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell starrer rom-com series 'Nobody Wants This' has been renewed for its third season on Netflix, reported Variety.



The news comes just two weeks after the Season 2 release of the rom-com series, which stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, an agnostic woman with a podcast about sex and dating, and Adam Brody as Noah, the rabbi she falls in love with.



According to the outlet, Season 2 followed Joanne and Noah as their relationship grew more serious, prompting Joanne to decide whether to convert to Judaism.



The cast also includes Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.



'Nobody Wants This' was created by Erin Foster, while Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serve as showrunners.



All three are executive producers alongside Bell, Steven Levitan, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Nora Silver and 3Arts' Oly Obst. Disney's 20th Television is the studio.



The streaming giant Netflix announced the renewal news on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The creator, Erin Foster, expressed his excitement for the renewal of the show for the third season.



"I couldn't be more excited to head into a third season of this show. It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn't take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!," said Erin Foster as quoted by Variety.

The second season of the show is currently streaming on Netflix.