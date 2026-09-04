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Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana open up on their unexpected win in The Traitors Season 2 finale

The Traitors Season 2: After weeks of murders, betrayals and brutal Circles of Shaq, Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana fooled the competition and walked away as the winning Traitors.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana open up on their unexpected win in The Traitors Season 2 finale
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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