The Traitors Season 2: Twenty-one players walked into the palace convinced they'd be the ones to sniff out every lie. What followed instead was weeks of murders, betrayals, wrong guesses, and some genuinely brutal Circles of Shaq. And when the dust settled, it was two Traitors: Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana, who walked away with the win. Having fooled everyone right up to the final Circle.
Krystle had it the hardest, in a way, she was a Traitor from day one and somehow made it all the way to the end without cracking. Fingers pointed at her more than once, her name kept popping up in Circle conversations, but she never gave herself away. Her whole game was built on saying just enough and revealing nothing — from cheekily calling herself "the palace's billi" after Boo's exit to somehow landing on her feet every single time suspicion came knocking.
Rida's journey was the opposite story entirely. She went in as an Innocent, hell-bent on hunting down the Traitors, only for Krystle to flip the script and pull her over to the other side. The power trip didn't last long, though. Betraying people she actually cared about started weighing on her fast, and at one point she broke down completely, admitting, "I want to go home, I don't want the money, I don't want to win." She stayed anyway, and the game demanded everything from her.
By the finale, Mallika Sherawat, Sahil Salathia, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, and Rida Tharana were the last ones still standing, each believing they had survived the palace’s biggest deceptions. What followed was the season’s final battle of instinct, accusation, and trust, until the game came down to Krystle and Rida.
And after an entire season built on lies, the two Traitors made their riskiest move yet: they chose to Trust each other. Sharing her thoughts on winning the game as the ‘OG’ Traitor, Krystle expressed, “Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people you genuinely like. Since I was a Traitor from the very beginning, I knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give me away. So I learnt kab bolna hai, kab chup rehna hai, and when to just smile and sit back. I survived suspicion, accusations, and being thrown under the bus. I even told Karan, ‘Boo ke baad main hi yahaan ki billi hoon,’ and somehow, I kept landing on my feet."
Rida added, “If someone had told me on Day One that I would end this game as a Traitor, I would have laughed. I walked in wanting to be an Innocent because I knew I couldn’t lie, but being blackmailed changed everything. As a Traitor, I had a clear roadmap to the finale, but the hardest part was dealing with the guilt of playing against people I genuinely cared about. I gave my best as an Innocent, gave my best as a Traitor, and left the finale to the universe. I walked into the palace as an Innocent, became a Traitor, and walked out a winner. I couldn’t have imagined a more unexpected ending.”
From Harman Singha and Kullu being exposed, Shahneel Gill fumbling her cover and Rida crossing over to the dark side, to Krystle quietly surviving every new threat thrown her way, the Traitors kept changing, but the deception never stopped. And in the end, the palace learnt the season’s final lesson the hard way: trust is rare, but dhokha is everywhere.
Hosted by Karan Johar, the latest episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.
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