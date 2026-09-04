And after an entire season built on lies, the two Traitors made their riskiest move yet: they chose to Trust each other. Sharing her thoughts on winning the game as the ‘OG’ Traitor, Krystle expressed, “Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people you genuinely like. Since I was a Traitor from the very beginning, I knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give me away. So I learnt kab bolna hai, kab chup rehna hai, and when to just smile and sit back. I survived suspicion, accusations, and being thrown under the bus. I even told Karan, ‘Boo ke baad main hi yahaan ki billi hoon,’ and somehow, I kept landing on my feet."