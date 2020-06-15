Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar: TV actor Arjun Bijlani shares his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: TV actor Arjun Bijlani has shared a screenshot of the message he sent to Sushant Singh Rajput just some days ago before he committed suicide on Sunday. On May 29, Arjun sent a message to check on Sushant and wrote to him on WhatsApp - "Hope all is well with you".

Sharing the screenshot of the text, Arjun said that he could sense something was not right. “My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai ... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u,” Arjun said.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others. He was also a TV sensation with two hit shows - ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and ‘Pavitra Rishta’ – to his credit.

Sushant’s last rites will be performed later on Monday.