Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 9, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya realise Rhea’s aunt is Aliya?

In the next episode, Disha meets Ranbir’s grandmother. She asks Disha if she also has faced such betrayal in her life. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Rhea heads to Prachi's house to hand out the pictures of Purab and Aliya for adding on the cake. Abhi gets to know that the CM is giving awards to Prachi's mother and him. Pragya calls Vikram, thinking him to be Mr Mehra. She tells him about not being able to come to the anniversary party as Sarita is unwell. She says that she can't take the award as well. 

When Abhi gets to know about Sarita's ill health, he decides to reach out to her and extend help. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Disha meets Ranbir’s grandmother. She asks Disha if she also has faced such betrayal in her life. Disha says she has never gone through any betrayal. Purab is standing nearby and hears Disha’s conversation. Abhi tells Vikram he will quickly go to Sarita’s house since she is unwell. Pragya is at home with Sarita who is looking at a photo of Purab and Aliya. When she sees Pragya, she drops the picture and Pragya’s eyes go towards it. Will Pragya realise Rhea’s aunt is Aliya? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

