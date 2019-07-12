Kumkum Bhagya July 12, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya and Abhi come face-to-face again?

New Delhi: In the episode, Rhea's friends put drugs in Prachi's bag and tell her about it. She, in turn, reveals her plan of using Ranbir to break Prachi's heart. As part of the plan, Ranbir appoints Prachi as his new secretary and tries to impress her. But Prachi is not too happy about it.

Meanwhile, Sarita Ben calls Abhi and asks him to speak with Prachi's mother.

In the next episode,

In the next episode, Rhea calls up the police and informs him that one of the guests at the party is carrying drugs. She also says that the guest is distributing drugs to the youngsters at the party. She asks him to show up and arrest the guest. Sarita asks Pragya to dress up but Pragya refuses to do so. Sarita tells her that Mr Mehra is coming to meet her. Will Pragya and Abhi come face to face again? Stay tuned to find out.

