'Kumkum Bhagya', July 15, preview: Will Abhi get arrested in the drugs case?

In Friday's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Rhea, in an attempt to frame Prachi in a drugs case and calls up the police to inform them that one of the guests at the party is trying to sell drugs. Pragya finds out that Sarita has called Mr Mehra (Abhi) to meet her and tells her to call him back and ask him not to come. Meanwhile, the police enter the party venue and search for drugs. The drug dealer then finds out that he has mistakenly planted Shahana in the case and not Prachi.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Abhi tells the police that the drugs can’t be Prachi’s. The police inspector says Prachi doesn’t look like someone who sells drugs they found the drugs with her. Abhi refuses to let the inspector take Prachi who is crying and holding on to his arm. The inspector threatens to put Abhi in jail too for stopping the police from doing their work. Will Abhi let himself be arrested along with Prachi? Stay tuned to find out.

