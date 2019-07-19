Kumkum Bhagya July 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi find out that Pragya is Prachi’s mother?

New Delhi: In the episode, Aliya wakes up and asks Purab to promise her that he will never leave her alone. Pragya tries to console Prachi, who is in jail. Pragya and Shahana are then told by the cops to wait outside the police station. Purab realises that if he leaves Aliya, she might have a panic attack. Abhi notices someone crying outside the police station and it's Pragya. He leaves his handkerchief there.

In the next episode, Prachi asks Abhi to meet her mother. She says that her mother is very stressed that Prachi will spend a long time in jail. Prachi thinks if Abhi speaks to her mother she will calm down. Abhi looks for her mother on the corridor. Pragya is hiding near and door looking for a range on her phone. Will Abhi find out that Pragya is Prachi’s mother? Stay tuned to find out.

