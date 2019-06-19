close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, June 19, preview: Will Pragya be able to save Abhi?

When Pragya is about to shoot the CM, Abhi steps in by mistake and thus, she is ordered to shoot him too. 

Image Courtesy: Zee5

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rohit has change of heart and he decides not to kill the CM. However, he is forced to change his mind and go ahead as per the plan. When Pragya is about to shoot the CM, Abhi steps in by mistake and thus, she is ordered to shoot him too. Meanwhile, Rhea turns off all the lights to prove Prachi is doing a bad job. But Prachi escapes and warns everyone that the CM’s life is in danger.

In the next episode, Abhi tells the CM that he believes someone tried to kill her. The CM, however, feels someone pulled a prank when the lights went off. Pragya is tied up in a room by the CM’s brother. He tries to force her to kill the CM again. Pragya refuses to do so and the CM’s brother leaves with his men to kill Prachi. Will Pragya be able to keep Prachi out of danger? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

