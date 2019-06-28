'Kumkum Bhagya', June 28, preview: Aliya insults Prachi over party preparations

In Friday's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Pragya lies to Prachi and tells her that Disha doesn't know about her father. Aliya, on the other hand, plans to celebrate her and Purab's wedding anniversary to lift up his mood. Ranbir's parents also intend to host a surprise wedding anniversary party for Purab and Aliya. Prachi helps with the arrangements. Later, Disha and Prachi meet and the latter finds out that Pragya lied to her.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Aliya tells Ranbir’s mom that she wants to have a grand party. She says that if the arrangements are made by someone middle class it won’t be that good. Prachi steps in and tries to win Aliya’s confidence. Aliya stops Prachi from calling her ‘Buji’ affectionately. Aliya says that Rhea is allowed to call her ‘Buji’ because she is family. Will Aliya take the large order away from Prachi? Stay tuned to find out.

