Kumkum Bhagya November 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi and Pragya meet their daughters?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sanju is shocked to hear Rhea and Priyanka's plan for Prachi. He refuses to be a part of it and decides to tell Prachi about it. But just when he meets Prachi to inform her, Aliya humiliates him and Ranbir takes her away. When he sees Ranbir and Prachi together, he decides to follow Rhea's plan. Pragya is surprised to see Abhi waiting for her at the house. Abhi thinks of staying back to meet his daughter.

In the next episode, Abhi tells Pragya that he knows the exact way to bring Pragya back whenever she goes away from him. He plans to keep something of Pragya with him all the time so she will have to come back to take it from him. Pragya laughs and asks when was the last time Abhi was serious. Abhi says that he is only serious when Pragya is not with him. Will Abhi and Pragya meet their daughters? Stay tuned to find out.

