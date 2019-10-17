Kumkum Bhagya October 16, 2019 episode recap: Will Abhi find out Pragya is Prachi’s mother?

New Delhi: In the episode, Disha slaps Hritik after he proposes to her. However, he then lies to her and says that he was joking. Then Disha says sorry to him and gives him a hug. Just then Purab, who is about to meet her, sees the two exchange a hug and thinks otherwise. He heads back home and breaks down.

In tonight’s episode, Ranbir goes to Rhea’s house and flirts with her. Rhea is happy to see Ranbir and asks him how much longer will he take to break Prachi’s heart. Ranbir asks for more time but he still thinks she is pretty. Abhi and Purab get drunk and somehow manage to find their way back home.

The next morning, Purab is angry with Abhi for getting him drunk. Pragya leaves the house early saying she has some urgent work. Rishi also says he doesn’t want to go to work and decides to help Sarita. Pragya goes with Prachi to the office and tries to speak to the office boy.

Pragya asks the office boy what happened that night with Rishi. He tells Pragya that Priyanka told him to call Rishi to the room, not Abhi. Pragya thanks the office boy for his help. While leaving Pragya meets Purab who tells her that Abhi misses her. Pragya admits that she misses him too.

Purab asks Pragya what her niece is named. Before Pragya can answer, Purab is called in to take a call while Pragya also goes away because of a phone call. Prachi and Vikram see Pragya in office. Vikram asks Pragya to meet Abhi and leave. Abhi is talking to a lawyer about Priyanka’s case and tells Vikram to wait.

Aliya returns home too and finds Disha’s photo on her bedroom floor. She is worried that Purab will leave her again. She goes to the office and tells Purab that his wedding ring has been fixed. Vikram takes Pragya and Prachi to his cabin and asks them to wait for Abhi. Will Abhi find out Pragya is Prachi’s mother? Stay tuned to find out.

