Kumkum Bhagya October 30, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya attend Abhi's Diwali party?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Shahana calls Prachi on Ranbir's phone, she ends up having a fight with Aryan. Both Prachi and Ranbir say sorry to each other. As the Diwali party begins, Rhea makes a call to Prachi's stalker Sanju, who doesn't answer it. Just when Pragya is about to leave for the Diwali bash, oil spills on her dress. Prachi, Shahana and Sarita leave for the party. Abhi tries his best to leave the party and meet Pragya at her house but is stopped by Aliya.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Priyanka sees Rhea flirting with Ranbir. She asks Rhea is she is sure that Ranbir really loves her or is he in love with Prachi. Rhea gets irritated hearing her question. Abhi sees Prachi, Shahana and Sarita in his house. He says he wishes Prachi was his daughter. Sarita suggests that he can adopt Prachi. Will Abhi leave in time to meet Pragya at home or will he be delayed at the party? Stay tuned to find out.

