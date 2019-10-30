close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya October 30, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya attend Abhi's Diwali party?

In the next episode, Priyanka sees Rhea flirting with Ranbir.

Kumkum Bhagya October 30, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya attend Abhi&#039;s Diwali party?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Shahana calls Prachi on Ranbir's phone, she ends up having a fight with Aryan. Both Prachi and Ranbir say sorry to each other. As the Diwali party begins, Rhea makes a call to Prachi's stalker Sanju, who doesn't answer it. Just when Pragya is about to leave for the Diwali bash, oil spills on her dress. Prachi, Shahana and Sarita leave for the party. Abhi tries his best to leave the party and meet Pragya at her house but is stopped by Aliya. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Priyanka sees Rhea flirting with Ranbir. She asks Rhea is she is sure that Ranbir really loves her or is he in love with Prachi. Rhea gets irritated hearing her question. Abhi sees Prachi, Shahana and Sarita in his house. He says he wishes Prachi was his daughter. Sarita suggests that he can adopt Prachi. Will Abhi leave in time to meet Pragya at home or will he be delayed at the party? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya 29 October, 2019 Episode recap: Will Pragya meet Abhi again?

Must Watch

PT3M10S

5W1H: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rides DTC bus for feedback on free travel for women