Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya October 31, 2019 episode preview: Will Priyanka succeed in hurting Shahana?

In the next episode, Ranbir apologises to Shahana for the way Aryan spoke to her on the phone earlier. 

Kumkum Bhagya October 31, 2019 episode preview: Will Priyanka succeed in hurting Shahana?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Rhea and Sanjana call Sanju- the stalker, he tells them that he is in a salon getting his facial done to impress Prachi. Tarini and Amrita, from ZEE5 Original 'Fittrat' come to meet Rhea at the Diwali party. Abhi is seen telling Prachi that he won't meet his mother since Rhea had earlier complained about him to her. He then tries to sneak out to meet Pragya her place but notices Mira looking at him. He tells her the truth but she stops him. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Ranbir apologises to Shahana for the way Aryan spoke to her on the phone earlier. Prachi interrupts him and tells Ranbir that Aryan only repeated what he said on the call. Priyanka sees Shahana and Prachi arguing with Ranbir. She decides to throw Shahana down a flight of stairs and make it look like an accident. She says if they will doubt anyone it will be Ranbir because he fought with her. Will Priyanka succeed in hurting Shahana? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

