Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya 28 November 2019 Preview: Preeta tries to stop the wedding

In the next episode, Preeta goes to Prithvi’s room and says she wants to talk to him. 

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan tells Rishabh that he is angry over Preeta's wedding with Prithvi. Kareena asks Sammy to tell Karan to accompany Mahira to the temple. Just then, Sammy sees Preeta's wedding card and is surprised. Karan and Rishabh sit in the car and somehow, the former drives to Preeta's wedding venue. Preeta then asks Srishti to call Prithvi inside the room so that she can convince him to not go ahead with the wedding. When Srishti can't make it happen then Janki comes to Preeta's rescue. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta goes to Prithvi’s room and says she wants to talk to him. Prithvi tries to distract her saying they should go to her room. Preeta stops Prithvi and tries to tell him that he needs to call off the wedding. Preeta is interrupted when Karan gives her a call. Mahira’s mother, Ramona, notices that Karan is not at the mandap. She tells Mahira that Karan went to stop Preeta’s wedding. Will Karan or Preeta manage to stop the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

