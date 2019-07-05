close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya 5 July, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta convince her mom about the wedding?

In the next episode, Preeta tells Srishti that she thinks of Karan as a friend who she loves. Srishti stressed on the fact that she loves Karan. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi lands up at Preeta's place with his family and pandit, who tells Sarla that the two should get married in flat four days. Adding that any further delay can bring bad luck. Meanwhile, Preeta is lost in the dreams of Karan and thinks about what if he apologised to her and proposed to her. 

Srishti then gets to know about Preeta's dream. Biji and Dadi try to convince Sarla that Prithvi is not the right person for Preeta to get married to.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta tells Srishti that she thinks of Karan as a friend who she loves. Srishti stressed on the fact that she loves Karan. Preeta tries to tell her mother something regarding her wedding to Prithvi. Sarla says that now the wedding must happen. Sarla asks Prithvi to get married to Preeta in three days instead of four. What did Preeta tell her mother to prepone the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

