Kundali Bhagya December 18, 2019 episode recap: Will Mahira see Karan and Preeta together?

New Delhi: In the episode, lost in the thoughts of Preeta, Karan puts the engagement ring on Mahira's finger. The latter feels on top of the world but Karan seems upset with the whole thing. Sarla gets Srishti and Preeta out of jail on bail. Rishabh and Karan endup having a fight over Preeta and how Karan could let her go to jail. But he refused to admit his fault. On the other hand, both Preeta and Srishti try to convince their mother Sarla that they did nothing wrong at the Luthra House.

Karan is heading for practice when Kareena stops him. She says he needs to go shopping with Mahira. Karan refuses to go saying he is leaving for practice. However, Mahira says she wants to go with Karan and spend time with him before they get married. Mahira’s mother says they need to buy only one dress for the mehndi and indirectly forces Karan to go with Mahira.

Preeta goes to the mall and notices Karan first and takes her mother away. However she ends up meeting him at the counter while Mahira and Sarla are both checking clothes. Karan taunts Preeta saying that she couldn’t stop his engagement and shows the engagement ring on his finger. Preeta congratulates him and tries to leave but Karan stops her. Will Mahira see Karan and Preeta together? Stay tuned to find out.