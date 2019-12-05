Kundali Bhagya December 5, 2019 episode preview: Will Srishti and Preeta stop Karan's engagement?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan reaches home, he finds that everyone is prepping up for his engagement with Mahira. However, Sammy and Srishti have a feeling that it was Karan who stopped Preeta's wedding with Prithvi. But then when Sammy calls Karan, he is at home. When Prithvi wakes up at home, he realises that this time too he has failed in his attempt to marry Preeta. When Sammy asks Karan if he stopped the wedding, the latter behaves as if he knows nothing about it.

Karan in his heart hopes Preeta will stop his engagement with Mahira just like he stopped her wedding with Prithvi.

In the next episode, Preeta is talking to herself saying that she is equally responsible for her marriage with Karan. She says that she was the one who agreed that Karan should be her husband at the mandap that day. Srishti is plotting another plan in her mind. She meets Sammy and asks him if he will help her stop Karan’s engagement. Will Srishti and Preeta both try to stop the engagement? Stay tuned to find out.

