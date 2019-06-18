Kundali Bhagya June 18, 2019 episode preview: Karan asks Preeta to leave the house

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of popular daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya', Rishabh gets to know about Prithvi's act of spraying the oil on stairs. On hearing Preeta, Karan refuses to believe her and instead asks her to leave the house. However, she insists on proving her innocence.

Sherlyn discloses her secret plan to Prithvi about trying to put Preeta in trouble. Karan holds Preeta's hand and walks her out of the house.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan tells Rakhi that Preeta will not be allowed to enter the house. He threatens to leave the house if Preeta is allowed back into the house. Rishabh and Rakhi are surprised by Karan’s statement. Prithvi and Sherlyn are happy that their plan worked. Preeta returns home to meet her mother and Srishti. Preeta hugs her mother Sarla. Will Karan realise Preeta is innocent? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.