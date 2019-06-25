Kundali Bhagya June 25, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta's innocence be proved?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan doesn't want to be anywhere near Preeta. On seeing her, Sherlyn gets jittery and asks Prithvi to marry her and take her to Dubai. Prithvi agrees to the plan and decides to prepone his wedding. Meanwhile, Sarla spots her kidnapper in the market. She decides to take the man to Luthra House to prove her daughter Preeta's innocence.

In the next episode, the man who kidnapped Sarla notices that Sarla is in the same market as him. Preeta and Srishti find out that Sarla is planning to kidnap the man who kidnapped her. They ask her to wait until they show up. The kidnapper threatens Sarla and Srishti and points a gun at them. Preeta shows up behind him and makes him unconscious with her handkerchief. Will Preeta and Sarla get revenge on the man who kidnapped them? Stay tuned to find out.

