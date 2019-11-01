Kundali Bhagya November 1, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan confess his love for Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Kareena makes Rishabh apologise to Sherlyn. Mahira overhears Sherlyn saying 'I Love You' to Prithvi. However, she bluffs Mahira and tells her that she was talking to her mother about Rishabh. Later, both start talking about Karan's marriage. Kareena compels Mahira to call Karan and ask him when he's coming back home. When Mahira calls Karan, he is seen dropping Preeta home. The latter notices Mahira's call on Karan 's phone and gets upset. She gets down from the car and proceeds in an auto. While having dinner, Rakhi talks to Karan about his marriage.

In the next episode, Rishabh asks Karan to admit that he loves Preeta but cannot find the courage to tell her that. Or else he asks Karan to divorce Preeta and be done with the whole problem. Rishabh says they need to find one solution. Karan tells Rishabh that he doesn’t want to divorce Preeta. Will Karan admit that he loves Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

