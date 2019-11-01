close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 1, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan confess his love for Preeta?

In the next episode, Rishabh asks Karan to admit that he loves Preeta but cannot find the courage to tell her that.

Kundali Bhagya November 1, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan confess his love for Preeta?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Kareena makes Rishabh apologise to Sherlyn. Mahira overhears Sherlyn saying 'I Love You' to Prithvi. However, she bluffs Mahira and tells her that she was talking to her mother about Rishabh. Later, both start talking about Karan's marriage. Kareena compels Mahira to call Karan and ask him when he's coming back home. When Mahira calls Karan, he is seen dropping Preeta home. The latter notices Mahira's call on Karan 's phone and gets upset. She gets down from the car and proceeds in an auto. While having dinner, Rakhi talks to Karan about his marriage. 

Watch the latest episode here: 

In the next episode, Rishabh asks Karan to admit that he loves Preeta but cannot find the courage to tell her that. Or else he asks Karan to divorce Preeta and be done with the whole problem. Rishabh says they need to find one solution. Karan tells Rishabh that he doesn’t want to divorce Preeta. Will Karan admit that he loves Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya October 31, 2019 episode recap: Will Rakhi follow Daadi’s orders?

Must Watch

PT28M38S

Dr Jitendra Singh speaks at Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave