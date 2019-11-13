close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 13, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta-Srishti get scolded by Sarla?

In the next episode, Kareena takes Srishti to the gate and scolds her for trying to spy on the Luthra house.

New Delhi: In the episode, when Sammy hears Kareena scolding Srishti, he along with Kritika rush to the living room at Luthra House. Kareena accuses her of spying but after a point, Srishti breaks down and alleges that each one of them left Preeta alone when she needed them the most. Kareena decides to call the cops but is stopped by Karan. She gets angry and slaps Sammy, who tries to play the peacemaker between the two ladies. Kareena then locks Sammy in his room as he took Srishti's side and calls Preeta telling her that her plan failed miserably. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Kareena takes Srishti to the gate and scolds her for trying to spy on the Luthra house. She pushes Srishti away and warns her to never come back to her house. Preeta holds Srishti and stops her from falling down. Kareena is shocked to see Preeta with Srishti. Sarla asks Janki where Preeta and Srishti went. Janki says Preeta got a call and left. Biji wonders if they both went to the Luthra house. Will Preeta and Srishti get scolded by Sarla too? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

