Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 26, 2019 episode preview: Karan upset with Preeta's wedding news

In the next episode, Preeta tells Srishti that Prithvi has happily agreed to marry her. 

Kundali Bhagya November 26, 2019 episode preview: Karan upset with Preeta's wedding news
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi visits Luthra House to invite them to his wedding. He takes a dig at Karan for not being able to marry Preeta and live with her. Meanwhile, Srishti tells Preeta that she feels Prithvi is marrying her only to take revenge but her mom Sarla interrupts and warns her not to change Preeta's mind. On the other hand, Sherlyn finds out that Prithvi had come to the Luthra House but Rishabh doesn't reveal the reason. Karan, feeling angry and upset calls Preeta but after arguing for a while cuts the call. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta tells Srishti that Prithvi has happily agreed to marry her. However, Preeta says she has made up her mind to not get married to Prithvi. She decides to make sure the wedding in cancelled. Prithvi is getting excited to marry Preeta and can’t wait to watch the faces of Karan and Rishabh upset at the wedding. Karan walks out of training looking upset. Will he stop Preeta’s wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

