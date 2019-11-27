Kundali Bhagya November 27, 2019 episode preview: Karan still feels for Preeta

New Delhi: In the episode, when Sherlyn calls Prithvi to know the truth, he lies to her and doesn't reveal about the wedding. Karan heads to the training camp and when gets to know about Preeta's absence, he rushes to her residence. Instead of asking her the reason behind marrying Prithvi, he spies on her and breaks down. Karan then goes to tell all of this to his brother Rishabh. He says that he can't let this happen as he is still married to her.

In the next episode, Rishabh asks Karan if he is really hoping that Preeta will be able to call off her wedding and come back to Karan after what he did to her last time. Preeta tells Srishti that nothing like what she is hoping will happen. She says Karan is not going to show up to the mandap to stop the wedding. Rishabh tells Karan that Preeta is not yet married. Will Karan try to stop the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

