Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode preview: Preeta sends legal notice to Karan

In tomorrow’s episode, Karan goes home where again Mahira is trying to make him fall in love with her.

Kundali Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode preview: Preeta sends legal notice to Karan
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn notices the two holding hands inside the locker room. In a state of panic, she tells Prithvi about it, who then plans to send Karan a legal notice from Preeta's side. Mahira asks Preeta about her feelings for Karan, who has nothing good to say about him. Karan overhears her talk. He takes Mahira from there in his arms. 

Watch Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plan to separate Karan and Preeta here:

In tomorrow’s episode, Karan goes home where again Mahira is trying to make him fall in love with her. Rishabh also starts noticing that something is going on between Mahira and Karan. Everyone is distracted at home when Karan gets a courier from Preeta. Kareena opens it and is shocked by what she finds.

Kareena tells everyone at home that Preeta sent Karan a legal notice. In the legal notice, she says Preeta has demanded alimony of 5 lakh per month from Karan. Rakhi and Karan are surprised by this. Kareena also mentions that Preeta wants half if the Luthra property in her name.

How will Karan react to this attack by Preeta? Will they find out that this is all Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plan?
 
Find out this and more in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, streaming on ZEE5.

 

